Tesla crashes into Phoenix pool, driver escapes unharmed

The crash occurred near 35th Avenue and Loop 101 Friday morning and Phoenix police said the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix homeowner is cleaning up his backyard after a Tesla crashed into the pool, the Phoenix Police Department said.

On Friday around 8:45 a.m., officers on the scene near 35th Avenue and Loop 101 for a crash involving a vehicle that went into a pool nearby. As officers arrived, they found the Tesla in the pool.

Phoenix police said the driver of the Tesla was able to get out of the car and was not injured.

No other injuries were reported as part of the crash and officers remained on scene to conduct the investigation on what led up to the crash.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube