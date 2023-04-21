'They haven't missed out on anything': Valley special needs kids get to go to prom

This year's theme at Sierra Academy of Scottsdale was Willy Wonka's Wonderland.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It was an extra special day for students at the Sierra Academy of Scottsdale Friday.

They got to go to prom! This year's theme was Willy Wonka's Wonderland.

The academy provided the special needs high schoolers with outfits, corsages, boutonnieres, lunch, and tons of candy!

"They haven't missed out on anything; if they see their friends dressed up to go to prom, they get that exact same experience. We're so happy to be able to provide that, along with the complete, sit-down meal and dance, and we bring the Wonderland today from Willy Wonka, so it was just a beautiful thing to see,” said Director of Education Lenora King.

The school said its program is designed to help children with autism and other learning disabilities achieve a higher quality of life.

