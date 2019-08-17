PHOENIX - One man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an adult club located near the Black Canyon Highway and McDowell Road.

Police identified the man killed as 23-year-old Kirk Anthony Kariker. Police say Kariker was escorted out of the the adult club by security staff just before 3 a.m. following an altercation inside the club.

Kariker retrieved a gun from his vehicle in the parking lot and pointed it at several people in the lot, police say.

That's when another man retrieved a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Kariker.

Kariker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators and no criminal charges are currently filed against the shooter.

The investigation is pending for further review,