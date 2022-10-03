Scottsdale IT worker accused of charging his company $137K in Amazon purchases

After a yearlong investigation, Darius Hickson has been arrested by Scottsdale police on suspicion of stealing from his employer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An IT worker in Scottsdale has been arrested by police on suspicion of fraudulently charging over $130,000 worth of unauthorized purchases to his company's accounts.

After a yearlong investigation, police have taken Darius Hickson, 33, into custody on several fraud and theft charges.

Court records show Hickson worked at West Pharmaceuticals and the company told police last August it had discovered evidence of Hickson allegedly making several unauthorized purchases.

The suspect allegedly used the company's account to purchase over $137,000 worth of video games, DVDs, and clothing on Amazon.

When confronted about the purchases, Hickson claimed he had confused his personal Amazon account with the company's, records show.

Police additionally found evidence of Hickson allegedly reselling the company's computers to a contact in China. About $144,000 in equipment was lost to the alleged scam, records show.

Hickson allegedly told Scottsdale police he had tried to establish a "reselling business" but it had failed.

After a yearlong #investigation, our #FinancialCrimesUnit arrested Darius Hickson for numerous crimes against his former employer. While employed as an IT Technician, Hickson made unauthorized purchases in excess of $250,000. He in turn was selling them online.#ScottsdalePD pic.twitter.com/ZxXiw7XKgb — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 29, 2022

