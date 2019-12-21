PHOENIX — A Desert Vista High School coach may face termination after video surfaced of him pushing and grabbing one of his players after a game on Dec. 13.

The incident involving coach Gino Crump can be seen on video, posted to YouTube by AZ Finest Mixtape.

The school placed Crump on paid administrative leave on Tuesday as they investigated the incident.

On Friday, the Tempe Union High School District said the school recommended to TUHSD's Governing Board that Crump be terminated as of Friday, Dec. 20.

It's unclear when the board will make a final decision.

The Desert Vista boys basketball team is 9-1 this season.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.