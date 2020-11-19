Charlie Brown to hit airwaves soon on PBS

The specials will air in the coming weeks ad-free on PBS making it feel more like the holidays.

ARIZONA, USA — Even though nothing in 2020 is traditional, old familiar favorites, Peanuts specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will hit the airwaves for families everywhere.

Fans love watching the Peanuts characters. Some even make it a tradition for family members young and old to sit down together and enjoy.

"It's so nice to see that they're doing the specials, oh yes! My kids love it, I love it," Mickey Courtney told 12News

The cartoon has been around since 1950, so generations young and old are familiar with the characters and tales. For Courtney, his whole family gathers around to watch it.

"We love the music and the singing and you always know the Christmas song when it comes on during the ice skating scene," he added.

Every family has their own favorite character but Courtney says, his will always be Snoopy.

However, nobody can recall the show quite like Sally Dryer, the voice of Lucy, who's happy the specials got picked up.

"If families and extended families share that and so this year when they can't be together it might be nice to still have something like that to reflect on," she said.

She adds, it's a fun way to reminisce, even though we have to remain distanced, something fans look forward to.

"Happiness it's just happiness, it always puts a smile on your face," fans added.