Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said.
Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A motorist told police he had "exchanged words" with Cisneros before the two drivers pulled into the parking lot.
Cisneros exited his vehicle holding a knife and allegedly approached the other man, who reacted by shooting Cisneros and then calling 911.
Mesa police said a knife was found by Cisneros' body and security footage of the parking lot corroborated the man's account.
No criminal charges have been filed at this time and Mesa police are continuing to investigate.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.