Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

A 49-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in Mesa after getting into a fight with another driver.

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said.

Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A motorist told police he had "exchanged words" with Cisneros before the two drivers pulled into the parking lot.

Cisneros exited his vehicle holding a knife and allegedly approached the other man, who reacted by shooting Cisneros and then calling 911.

Mesa police said a knife was found by Cisneros' body and security footage of the parking lot corroborated the man's account.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time and Mesa police are continuing to investigate.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous