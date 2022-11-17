Data shows holiday travel led to some of the worst accident days in Arizona last year

PHOENIX — Nearly 500 crashes in a single day last year put a damper on a holiday season that should be about family and food.
1n 2020, the Friday before Thanksgiving saw 492 accidents, the third most accidents in a single day all year, data shows.
Why? it starts with busy roadways.
“More people on the road means more crashes.” Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA said. “It will be the 3rd busiest Thanksgiving since AAA started tracking data.”
AAA estimates nearly a million Arizonans will hit the roadways for thanksgiving travel this holiday season. Combine drivers taking out-of-the-ordinary routes and routines can create a dangerous concoction.
“It comes down to impaired driving, distracted driving, even road rage,“ Paredes said.
So Julian said to make a plan. Give yourself plenty of time and have patience, and remember, all of us want to be home for the holidays.
"A little bit of work now can save a lot of stress, a big headache, and even a crash," Paredes said. "And know that everyone wants to get home like you.”
December 15 and Christmas Eve were the only two days last year that saw fewer crashes than Thanksgiving.
