Data shows holiday travel led to some of the worst accident days in Arizona last year

1n 2020, the Friday before Thanksgiving saw 492 accidents, the third most accidents in a single day all year, data shows.



Why? it starts with busy roadways.



“More people on the road means more crashes.” Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA said. “It will be the 3rd busiest Thanksgiving since AAA started tracking data.”



AAA estimates nearly a million Arizonans will hit the roadways for thanksgiving travel this holiday season. Combine drivers taking out-of-the-ordinary routes and routines can create a dangerous concoction.



“It comes down to impaired driving, distracted driving, even road rage,“ Paredes said.



So Julian said to make a plan. Give yourself plenty of time and have patience, and remember, all of us want to be home for the holidays.



"A little bit of work now can save a lot of stress, a big headache, and even a crash," Paredes said. "And know that everyone wants to get home like you.”



December 15 and Christmas Eve were the only two days last year that saw fewer crashes than Thanksgiving.