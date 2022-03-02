Thousands of books as low as $1 up for grabs at Mesa museum fundraiser book fair

The Mesa Historical Museum is hosting a book fair fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6.

MESA, Ariz. — Rare, one of a kind, you never know just what you might find at the Mesa Historical Museum's book fair. There are nearly 30,000 titles up for grabs.

The book fair is the museum's largest fundraiser. In 2021, there were about 10,000 books for sale. That number has nearly tripled in 2022.

The museum's executive director, Susan Ricci, said most titles are only $1 to $2. The titles fill the entire outdoor space at the museum. Some of the rare and unusual books date way back to the early 1900s. Volunteers have been working around the clock to sort the donated titles.

The book fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Books are half price on Sunday, excluding rare and unusual titles. Those are priced separately.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.