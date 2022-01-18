Downtown Phoenix looks completely different in these vintage photos

The City of Phoenix Facebook page recently shared the vintage photos near the 7th and Van Buren streets intersection.

PHOENIX — The first things that come to mind when thinking about downtown Phoenix today may be towering buildings, the Footprint Center and ASU.

But decades earlier, the downtown area was known for things like full-service gas stations and "Nifty Nook Hamburgers."

Thanks to a Facebook post from the City of Phoenix, we get to jump back in time and see what life was like years ago.

The post was shared Tuesday morning and features several photos of the downtown Phoenix area near 7th and Van Buren streets. One of the photos even features several people hanging out at the "Nifty Nook." By the look of the photo, it was a popular spot.

The corner of 7th Street and Van Buren was once considered the north east part of town, with a lot of activity centered... Posted by City of Phoenix, AZ USA on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

According to the post, the information and photos were shared by historian Steve Schumacher.

