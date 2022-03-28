QuikTrip fight in Valley ends in woman getting hit by car, police say

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a motorist outside a QuikTrip gas station Monday morning.

PHOENIX — A fight at a Valley QuikTrip gas station Monday morning quickly escalated to a woman getting hit by a car.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the incident was triggered by a verbal fight between the gas station's manager and a woman.

The woman left the QuikTrip store, got in her car, and proceeded to drive away before hitting a female bystander with her vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, MCSO said. The driver was also treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred at the QuikTrip near 113th and Grand avenues at about 7 a.m.

MCSO has not indicated whether any criminal charges may be filed.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous