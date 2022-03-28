x
QuikTrip fight in Valley ends in woman getting hit by car, police say

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a motorist outside a QuikTrip gas station Monday morning.
PHOENIX — A fight at a Valley QuikTrip gas station Monday morning quickly escalated to a woman getting hit by a car. 

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the incident was triggered by a verbal fight between the gas station's manager and a woman. 

The woman left the QuikTrip store, got in her car, and proceeded to drive away before hitting a female bystander with her vehicle.  

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, MCSO said. The driver was also treated for minor injuries. 

The incident occurred at the QuikTrip near 113th and Grand avenues at about 7 a.m. 

MCSO has not indicated whether any criminal charges may be filed.

