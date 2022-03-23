Mesa driver facing murder charges after driving 100 mph, killing 2 people

Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape, 21, is accused of recklessly speeding Tuesday afternoon and causing a crash that killed an elderly couple in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz — A 21-year-old man is facing murder charges after he allegedly drove over 100 mph through Mesa and caused a fatal crash that killed an elderly couple.

Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape was arrested Tuesday by Mesa police after crashing his car near Main Street and Gilbert Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said Cabanillas-Lape was speeding up to 100 mph on a street with a speed limit of 45 mph before hitting a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Irma Hettich.

Hettich's 82-year-old husband, Ronald, was riding as a passenger and died at the scene of the collision. Irma died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Cabanillas-Lape did not show any signs of impairment but his speeding is considered to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.

The driver has been booked into jail on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

