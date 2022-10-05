A Maricopa County prosecutor is facing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an officer

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday said she is aware of the allegations.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Maricopa County prosecutor is under an internal investigation following allegations that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a law enforcement investigator.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday said she is aware of the allegations.

“I have placed a prosecutor on administrative leave to have a personnel investigation done to get to the bottom of what the facts are of that case,” Mitchell said. “When that investigation is completed, we’ll take the appropriate actions.”

12News is not naming the prosecutor since we have not been able to reach her directly.

The Department of Public Safety told 12News “no comment” when asked whether any DPS troopers were currently under investigation or placed on leave regarding the alleged relationship with the prosecutor.

The prosecutor had previously worked at the county attorney’s office before working for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday, she was aware that this prosecutor was recruited back to rejoin the county attorney’s office recently. In her previous role at MCAO, the prosecutor worked in the sex crimes bureau.

MCAO has not yet confirmed the prosecutor’s most recent assignment prior to being placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. 12 News will continue to update as we learn more.

