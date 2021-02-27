Police negotiating with man barricaded in Tempe home

The man's family was also in the home, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police and SWAT members are working an active hostage and barricade situation that began during a welfare check call around noon on Saturday.

Officers responded to a residential home to check on a man allegedly experiencing a mental health episode. When they arrived, the man barricaded himself and his family inside the home, police said.

The incident happened near Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

Officers were able to force entry into the home and safely remove the suspect's family. There were no injuries reported, police said.

The suspect is now in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.