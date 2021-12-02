Mental health crisis team helps Yavapai County SWAT get armed suicidal man into custody safely

A family member told dispatch Emery Dodd, 57, expressed he wanted the police to come, and he wanted “suicide by cop,” investigators reported.

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Hopeless and armed with a rifle, a Chino Valley man was ready to end it all.

That was the situation Yavapai County deputies and Chino Valley police faced Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch got the call around 2:30 p.m.

A man, soon identified as 57-year-old Emery Dodd, was at a home on West Sundial Road threatening to kill himself.

A family member reportedly told dispatch Dodd expressed he wanted the police to come, and he wanted “suicide by cop." The family member also reported Dodd had fired the gun inside the home.

Law enforcement coaxed Dodd out of the house. He was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and wearing body armor, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

This was a critical moment for law enforcement, as their actions next could have meant life or death.

“This is the second time this month that our SWAT team has been called out because someone threatened to take their own life. These types of calls are extremely dangerous for our deputies and are never easy,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement.

Spectrum Healthcare’s Mobile Crisis Response Team was called in to help.

“I think it is one of the most important calls that we go on, because those can turn so violent, so quick and have such negative outcomes so quick, that when we have the opportunity to intervene in calls like that, it really shows what we are about,” Paige LeForte, the team’s clinical director explained.

This 14-member team of mental health professionals cover the entire county, driving out to calls that range from immediate threats of self-harm to welfare checks. The team connects individuals struggling with mental health with resources and avenues for treatment, as well as other community-based efforts.

“We always show up. We always respond. And the goal is always a positive outcome. When we achieve that it’s a sense of purpose,” LeForte said.

The team was established in 2015 and works with law enforcement agencies to de-escalate situations involving those having a mental health crisis, as well as trains officers to respond to these types of situations.

When the Mobile Crisis Response Team arrives on scene their purpose is to open the lines of communication with the person in need of help.

LeForte said they are trained to listen and ask questions to get the person into a safer place, such as getting them to put down any weapons and getting them to areas where they cannot hurt themselves or others.

“We try to avoid fixing it, because you can’t fix someone’s mental health crisis. They have tried solutions and they haven’t worked,” LeForte said.

And the team’s efforts do not stop when the situation finally calms down. They continue to work with the person as they journey through the mental health system and/or criminal justice system.

LeForte said in about 65 percent of their calls the person can stay at home and does not need to be taken to the hospital.

“What we are seeing is lower rates of incarceration and lower rates of intense levels of care or going to the psychiatric hospital,” LeForte said.

Sheriff Rhodes said in a statement the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office has built a strong relationship with area healthcare professionals and they are seeing changes.

“Having these professionals working with law enforcement on scene, has not only proven to aid in bringing dangerous calls like these to a non-violent end, but they can provide an avenue for mental health treatment for the people who really need it,” Sheriff Rhodes said in a statement.

Dodd was eventually taken into custody after two hours of intense negotiations.

Investigators said they found several firearms and ammunition in the home. Dodd faces charges of endangerment, weapons misconduct, threatening and intimidation, reckless handling of a gun, assault and disorderly conduct.

It was not the end for Dodd and he has many more challenges ahead of him, but he has a team of people who are willing to help.