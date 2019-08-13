PHOENIX — A Carl’s Jr. was evacuated Monday when a man pointed a gun at someone and made threats, Phoenix police said.

Police said the scene at 24th Street and Thomas Road is secured and police are working to safely to communicate with the suspect. Video from the scene shows employees waiting outside the restaurant with officers as police try to make contact.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

