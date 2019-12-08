The FBI is looking for a man federally charged with aggravated sexual abuse who allegedly absconding from pre-trial in Albuquerque, NM and last seen in Tucson.

Jan Jay Moolenijzer, 68, was arrested by the FBI in Albuquerque on Sept. 18, 2018, after a federal complaint was filed.

Moolenijzer was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual abuse in late March of this year, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the man was placed on strict pre-trial conditions of release and he allegedly left his Albuquerque house without permission on Aug. 5.

A federal warrant has been issued for Mollenijzer’s arrest, and the FBI is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 505-889-1300 or submit an online tip.

Moolenijzer was born in California, he is 5-foot-9 and weighed about 185 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

