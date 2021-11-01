x
Phoenix to honor late civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode

A virtual memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday.
Calvin C. Goode is laid at state in front of Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building in Phoenix, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Family members and members of the community attended the public, socially distanced viewing for Goode who died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was 93. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers, Phoenix residents and members of the Black community will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Calvin C. Goode. 

He died on Dec. 23 from an illness not related to COVID-19.

He was 93. 

A virtual memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday.

A public, open casket viewing over the weekend preceded this week's scheduled funeral. 

Politicians and city leaders reflected on the work Goode did during 22 years on the City Council. 

Goode was a Phoenix resident, a city servant and a leader in the church. 

He was also instrumental in pushing the city to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday before the state. 

