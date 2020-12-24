Calvin Goode, former Phoenix City Councilman and civil rights activist, passes away

House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding announced Goode's death on Wednesday.

Former Phoenix City Councilman and civil rights activist Calvin Goode has passed away, according to a statement from the Arizona House Democrats.

House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding said:

"We are all deeply saddened to hear that our community and our state has lost an icon in Calvin Goode. Mr. Goode was a soft-spoken man, but lion-hearted -- an unshakeable force for progress, equality and civil rights. Over the span of six decades, he changed his city and our community for the better in countless, immeasurable ways.

Along with his beloved wife Georgie, who proceeded him to glory in 2015, the Goodes epitomized a life of selflessness and service to others. Nearly every day I drive past their home of more than 65 years across from Eastlake Park on my way to my office. It is as modest as he was, but we must remember that it is the site of so much important Arizona history. So many civil rights campaigns and political efforts that have advanced the lives of all Arizonans were launched right there by Calvin Goode and the people he inspired.

Mr. Goode remained a leader in our community all his life, long after his service on the City Council ended. I'm just one of many who sought his advice and support over the years. His question when presented with an issue or problem was always the same, "what are you going to do about it, and how can I help?" In that way he built up and inspired a legion of other leaders to carry on his work and legacy.

It is up to all of us who knew him, who loved him, or who are just learning about him, to keep that fire burning. Our caucus extends all its love and boundless respect to his extraordinary family during this difficult time."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement:

“Former Phoenix District 8 Councilmember and Vice Mayor Calvin Goode was an extraordinary man and someone I feel quite privileged to have known. His kindness and generosity were legendary, as was his commitment to Phoenix, to his brothers and sisters in the African American community, and to education. The city’s highest recognition for civil rights work is named in his honor, as is one of our buildings in the downtown city core. Yet, these few items only begin to represent the depth and breadth of the impact Mr. Goode had on Phoenix during the 22-years of service he willingly gave us.

On behalf of the City of Phoenix, I share our deepest condolences with his family. I know he looked forward to the day he would be reunited with his beloved wife Georgie. Vice Mayor, your good works will live in our hearts for generations.”