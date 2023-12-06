'It was perfected here in Arizona': Phoenix ranks first in US for new build-to-rent homes

PHOENIX — More homes were built to lease in Phoenix than anywhere else in the United States.
According to a report from Northmarq, Phoenix saw nearly 6,000 of these homes constructed in 2022, beating out Dallas, Houston, Orlando, and Atlanta.
Experts like ASU’s Mark Stapp aren’t surprised.
“Not at all. The product type started here in Arizona. It was perfected here in Arizona, and it grew from Arizona,” he said.
Stapp said build-to-rent properties gained popularity after the Great Recession. The thinking was that offering homes to rent would be attractive to people who may have damaged credit from the housing crisis.
Currently, they offer an alternative. They can offer the feel and space of a house without a long-term commitment. However, according to Northmarq, they usually rent for $600 more a month than the average apartment.
“These are tradeoffs to people,” Stapp said. "There is a lot going on in this market, and a lot going on in people’s lives that affect those decisions."
There is some concern that the build-to-rent market could be hurting the supply of the traditional housing market. However, Stapp does not believe they are direct competitors, and the build-to-rent segment of the housing market offers a valuable middle ground.
“That’s what we want," Stapp added. "We want a diverse marketplace with lots of options so people can make choices."
Up to Speed
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.
12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.