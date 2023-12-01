Phoenix police seek public help in revamping use of force policy

The move comes during a Department of Justice investigation and mounting lawsuits for excessive use of force.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are turning to the public for input as the department looks to revamp its use of force policy.

Monday, the department unveiled a nine-page draft of some of the proposed updates, which covers under what circumstances officers can use force, deploy munitions, use de-escalation tactics, render medical help, and more.

According to the department’s use of the former policy, every employee shall make every effort to preserve human life in all situations.

“Certainly, the changes are welcomed from our point of view. The Phoenix Police Department is one of the most violent police departments in the entire country,” said Jared Keenan with the ACLU of Arizona.

Keenan said the proposed changes are long overdue and appear to be in direct response to specific incidents involving Phoenix officers in recent years.

“For example, the policy discusses not shooting people in the groin. That seems to be in direct response to police doing that very thing and then celebrating with a challenge coin,” said Keenan.

In 2018, a Phoenix officer became the subject of an investigation after shooting a protester in the groin during a Trump rally.

The incident is just one of several high-profile use of force incidents that have plagued the department in recent years.

Questionable use of force incidents has triggered an ongoing investigation of the department by the Department of Justice and saddled the city of Phoenix will millions in lawsuits.

The proposed changes to the use of force policy are among the first major moves made by interim Chief Michael Sullivan, who took over the department in the summer.

Keenan said the policies are a step in the right direction, but he said the department's biggest challenge is changing its culture.

"The public has been very vocal about the problems they've faced with the Phoenix Police Department... but I think the key is that the Phoenix Police Department actually listen to those criticisms."

From January 17-31, the public can share their thoughts on the plans, which cover part of the use of force policy.

The public will get a chance to review the proposal for the remaining policy in the near future.

If you would like to weigh in, visit the City of Phoenix website.

