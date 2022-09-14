We asked: What do you want in a new Phoenix police chief?

A new interim Phoenix police chief is leading the department, and people are hoping for some change

PHOENIX — For the first time in six years, the Phoenix Police Department will have change at the top of the agency. On Monday, Michael Sullivan, a former Deputy Police Chief of the Baltimore Police Department, officially became interim chief.

12News hit the Phoenix streets to see what people would like to see from the department as it moves forward with new leadership.

"I would think the biggest thing police need to do," said one man. "Is recognize there's a lot of mental health issues out there."

Things like responding to incidents quicker, addressing the increase in crime, and adding more officers were mentioned by people 12News spoke with.

"It's slower in some parts for sure," said Josiah Abbey.

Abbey was born and raised in Phoenix. He feels education should be a focus of the department.

"The funding we're giving to them, they need to put new programs and training for these officers," he said.

Some also hope to see more community involvement with the interim chief and officers.

"I just think the connection to the community would be best," said another man. "Start there, and everything will trickle down from there. And as far as police officers who police in certain areas, understand the demographics of those areas."

And while many are satisfied with the job the department's doing, those we spoke with say they are curious to see what Sullivan's first move will be and what he'll bring to the Phoenix Police Department.

