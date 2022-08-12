Phoenix police asking for public's help to locate missing 6-year-old boy

The 6-year-old boy was last seen near South 12th Drive and West Vineyard Road with his uncle.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking assistance to help locate a missing 6-year-old boy.

Gerardo Barrera was last seen in the area of South 12th Drive and West Vineyard Road on Friday.

Barrera is 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red "The Flash" shirt and gray pants, according to police.

The boy should be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Vargas is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The boy and his uncle are in a 2010 Chevy Avalanche with Arizona license plate JTA32F, according to Phoenix police. The vehicle was tracked to Nevada in an area near Las Vegas.

At this time it is not believed he is in danger; however, the family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if they wish to remain anonymous.

PHXPD is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing juvenile, Gerardo Barrera, believed to be with his uncle, in a White 2010 Chevy Avalanche, AZ License JTA32F. The vehicle was tracked to Nevada, near Las Vegas. Contact PHX PD with any information. pic.twitter.com/jiNljzIYux — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 13, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.