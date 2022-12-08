RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in the Valley on Friday?

Heavy storms, winds and some hail made its way into the Valley late Friday afternoon. Here's how much rain fell in the area.

PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday.

The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages.

Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the most rain with the region

How much has fallen in your neighborhood? Here's a list of some of the places around the Valley that received measurable rainfall.

North Scottsdale: 2.17"

Granite Reef (Scottsdale): 2.05"

Paradise Valley: 1.69"

Doubletree Ranch Rd. (Scottsdale): 1.46"

Cave Creek: 1.3"

Usery Moutain Park (Mesa): 1.3"

Pinnacle Peak: 1.18"

McDowell Mountains: 0.87"

Queen Creek: 0.67"

Signal Butte (Apache Junction): 0.67"

Queen Creek: 0.38"

Mesa: 0.35"

Fountain Hills: 0.28"

Ahwatukee: 0.24"

Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit https://www.weather.gov/psr/PRI to see more rainfall totals.

