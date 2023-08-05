Body of 38-year-old hiker recovered from Bell Rock near Sedona

The sheriff's office believes the hiker fell to his death while walking one of the main trails to the top of the mountain.

SEDONA, Ariz. — The body of a deceased hiker has been recovered from Bell Rock near Sedona after the 38-year-old man was reported missing Thursday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received a call yesterday after a man failed to show up for work. His roommate told YCSO the man would often hike the trails at Bell Rock.

The missing man's car was located in the Bell Rock parking lot and deputies pinged his cell phone, which showed that he was in the area of his car.

After he failed to surface later that evening, YCSO deployed a rescue team to start searching for the 38-year-old.

Early Friday morning, the Verde Search and Rescue team reached the top of Bell Rock and noticed something out of place in one of the crevasses of the mountain. YCSO said rescuers hiked down to that spot and found the missing hiker's body.

The man appears to have fallen to his death while walking one of the main trails to the top of the mountain, YCSO said. His name was not disclosed.

