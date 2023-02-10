Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain

The man's remains were found by a hiker last month at South Mountain. Police are investigating his death as a possible homicide.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14.

A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Police said Friday that the victim was believed to be a white or Hispanic male in his 20s and approximately 5'8" tall. At the time of his death, the man was wearing an Arrow brand plaid dress shirt, a dark blue Fruit of the Loom zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and Converse All-Stars shoes.

Anyone with information about this man's identity can contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6141.

