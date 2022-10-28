Buried body identified as missing Arizona man, police say

A body found buried on an abandoned property in Golden Valley this week has been identified as a 42-year-old man who was reported missing in August.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found buried on a Mohave County property as belonging to a 42-year-old who was reported missing in August.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the body of Joshua William-James Blake was discovered this week buried about three feet down on an abandoned property located near Sacramento Road and Geronimo Drive.

The Golden Valley resident was reported missing by family a couple of months ago. A few days before his disappearance, Blake had reportedly gotten into an argument with 31-year-old Michael Blaine Turner Jr.

MCSO said Turner was living at Blake's residence and there had been fights over unpaid rent.

Shortly after Blake went missing, Turner allegedly tried to notarize a bill of sale in an attempt to take possession of Blake’s residence, MCSO said. Turner was taken into custody on Sept. 1 for unrelated charges.

Now MCSO intends to additionally charge Turner with first-degree murder.

A second suspect, Hunter McGuire, was allegedly involved in Blake's death. He died by suicide last week.

