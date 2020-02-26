PHOENIX — *Editor's note: The above video is a video about Meteor Crater from 2019.

Did you see that?

Cameras from the City of Phoenix captured what officials described as a "meteor" early Wednesday morning.

"Check this out! Early this morning around 5:33 A.M. our #PHXCityCams caught a meteor to the north," part of the tweet read.

"Did you happen to catch it? #PHXMeteor #Meteor"

The video from the Nest camera showed a bright light flash across the upper right-hand portion of the screen.

The tweet from the city said it happened to the north and around 5:30 a.m.

But City of Phoenix officials weren't the only ones who captured the bright light on camera.

‎Shawna Hansen‎ captured shocking video on her doorbell camera from her home in Mesa.

Robin Harrison shared video from her doorbell camera of the meteor streaking across her camera. She said it was captured around 5:30 a.m. and that she lives in northeast Mesa.





Cheryl Triplett‎ also told 12 News just before 6 a.m. that she "saw what had to be a falling star while on my run this morning. It was blue, very bright and had sparks. It was spectacular, even more impressive than the meteor I saw a couple years back."

The American Meteor Society said on its website that it had received 31 reports of a fireball seen over Arizona, California, New Mexico and Utah on Wednesday.

