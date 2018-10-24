Several people were rescued from flooding Tuesday after heavy rains turned roads into rivers in Sun City.

Two people were pulled from a Camaro at 103rd Avenue and Mountain View Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Water was up to the top of the car's tires as crews responded.

Two people also escaped a flooded out vehicle at 111th and Peoria avenues.

Remember, flowing water on a road can be very powerful, pushing cars and people away and causing drowning dangers.

Turn around, don't drown.

