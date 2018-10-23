PHOENIX — This month is already the wettest October in Phoenix's history, but it looks like the rain is not finished yet.
The National Weather Service Phoenix issues a strong of warnings in the early afternoon as scattered storms started to reach east of Phoenix.
Just in time for the evening commute, dust entered the southern outskirts of the Valley while Scottsdale received some rain.
NWS says these storms have potential to produce hail.
TRACK THE STORM: 12 News Radar
Seeing rain in your area? Remember to use #BeOn12 when you post your photos and videos to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
Download the 12 News KPNX app for the latest updates, radar and more on TS Sergio
iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone
Android: http://12ne.ws/android
4:31 p.m.
New River-Anthem area is under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.
4:15 p.m.
NWS in Flagstaff says a sever thunderstorm in Bumble Bee is moving southeast at 10 mph. It's producing strong winds and hail.
4:13 p.m.
Be careful out there commuters! NWS says these scattered storms are great hail producers!
3:44 p.m.
Northern parts of the Valley, Fountain Hills and Carefree, are now under a flood advisory, NWS says. There is a significant weather advisory for those areas and parts of Gila County.
3:32 p.m.
A 12 News viewer in Troon Village in Scottsdale sent in video of hail completely covering his backyard and splashing in his pool.
3:26 p.m.
Down south, NWS issued a dust advisory for Maricopa and Casa Grande.
New River, Cave Creek and Carefree are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m., NWS says.
3:18 p.m.
Looks like the outskirts of the Valley will get the most rain.
WATCH: Time lapse of storm developing in eastern parts of Maricopa County