PHOENIX — This month is already the wettest October in Phoenix's history, but it looks like the rain is not finished yet.

The National Weather Service Phoenix issues a strong of warnings in the early afternoon as scattered storms started to reach east of Phoenix.

Just in time for the evening commute, dust entered the southern outskirts of the Valley while Scottsdale received some rain.

NWS says these storms have potential to produce hail.

4:31 p.m.

New River-Anthem area is under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

NWS in Flagstaff says a sever thunderstorm in Bumble Bee is moving southeast at 10 mph. It's producing strong winds and hail.

4:15 PM MST: A severe thunderstorm is located near Bumble Bee, moving southeast at 10 mph. This storm could produce wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail. #azwx pic.twitter.com/UPkNyO8ZsC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 23, 2018

4:13 p.m.

Be careful out there commuters! NWS says these scattered storms are great hail producers!

So these storms are really capitalizing on what 10% chance means...BUT these have been great hail producers! Drive home safely. #azwx pic.twitter.com/yUCbtiXwAq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 23, 2018

3:44 p.m.

Northern parts of the Valley, Fountain Hills and Carefree, are now under a flood advisory, NWS says. There is a significant weather advisory for those areas and parts of Gila County.

3:32 p.m.

A 12 News viewer in Troon Village in Scottsdale sent in video of hail completely covering his backyard and splashing in his pool.

3:26 p.m.

Down south, NWS issued a dust advisory for Maricopa and Casa Grande.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory until 4:30 PM MST. https://t.co/SvwXzss07b #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/GtOcHouOHY — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 23, 2018

New River, Cave Creek and Carefree are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m., NWS says.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New River AZ, Cave Creek AZ, Carefree AZ until 4:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/3LVL7VetIa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 23, 2018

3:18 p.m.

Looks like the outskirts of the Valley will get the most rain.

Majority of the storms still hitting the periphery of the heart of the Valley. Those places still stand the best chance for rain. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JPWZPMjoCQ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 23, 2018

WATCH: Time lapse of storm developing in eastern parts of Maricopa County

