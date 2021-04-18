PD: Several hurt fleeing from Lil Durk concert at Celebrity Theatre

Concert organizers say there were no shootings at the venue and police say officers did not locate any gunshot victims.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said multiple people suffered non-life threatening injuries while fleeing the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday night.

Rapper Lil Durk was headlining a performance at the venue when some thought they heard gunshots, leading to people fleeing the venue.

Phoenix PD says officers arrived after the reports of shots fired but did not locate any gunshot victims. However, police say a few people were hurt when attempting to flee the area.

Smurkchella, organizers of Lil Durk's concert, released a statement on Instagram saying there were no shootings at the concert, which had 10,000 attendees.

The full post from Smurkchella can be found here.