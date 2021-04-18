Survey: 90 percent of drivers not using phones on AZ roads

Nearly 7,000 drivers were monitored on different roads throughout Arizona. In all, just under 10 percent were on their phone.

PHOENIX — A survey out of the Arizona Governor’s Office on Highway Safety shows people are still using their phones while driving. The good news, it's just a small minority.

Nearly 7,000 drivers were monitored on different roads throughout Arizona. In all, just under 10 percent were on their phone. Even less were texting and driving.

“At least we are seeing a little more responsibility on the part of drivers, that’s when I talk about the 90 percent doing it right," said Alberto Gutier, who is the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Gutier believes this is the result of a new state law that only permits cell phone use at stop lights.

“The law took effect December 31, 2020. And agencies like DPS have been non-stop writing citations for people using their cell phone, which is wrong. And the citation is going to cost them some money, especially a second time," he said.

Other findings included young drivers and female drivers tended to use their phones a bit more than other groups. As to why, “Because we are trying to keep up with our kids," a young mom shared. "Know where they are and directions. I don’t know my way around here.”

For others on the road, there's just no excuse.

“Shh...there is parking lots all over the place. I mean everything can wait," an relatively older driver said.

According to AAA, using your phone while driving is like driving while intoxicated. In fact, they refer to it as "intexticated."