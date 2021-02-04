Body of missing woman located after boat capsizes on Lake Pleasant, MCSO says

Deputies say Shannon Hitchcock and her husband were at Lake Pleasant on a boat when it rolled over several times, ejecting them both.

PHOENIX — The body of a woman who went missing after a boat capsized on Lake Pleasant on Friday afternoon has been located.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene in the area of south Barker Island around 3:50 p.m.

Saturday morning a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson tweeted, "Yesterday Shannon Hitchcock and her husband were at Lake Pleasant in a boat, when it rolled over several times, ejecting them both. He was recovered but Shannon submerged and was not immediately located. This morning at about 1:30AM, MCSO divers located Shannon."

Investigators said Michael and 51-year-old Shannon Hitchcock were going south on Lake Pleasant near south Barker Island in their 44-foot Outer Limits Off-shore high performance power boat.

The boat was on a plane when it lost control, rolled over several times and ejected the couple.

Michael was rescued by a witness but his wife was submerged. Search efforts lasted throughout the night. She was not found until 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Michael was taken to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition, according to MCSO.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office lists her cause of death as accidental drowning with blunt force trauma.

The incident is under investigation by MCSO Lake Patrol detectives.