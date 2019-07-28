Here at 12 News, we love to honor those who serve and highlight stories that impact veterans and their families in positive ways. Sunday gave the station a chance to do just that.

A local organization partnered with a Glendale church to give away two cars, including one to a Navy veteran who served more than 50 years ago.

“Oh I’m excited about it, and I’m thrilled,” said Jim Sterrett, who served in the Navy from 1959 to 1962.

He got a new ride Sunday thanks to Up By Their Bootstraps, an organization dedicated to getting military members and families reliable transportation.

“To have something done along that line for the military and for people who have served their county means an awful lot to me,” Sterrett said.

Jay Humphrey founded Up By Their Bootstraps. He partnered with Valley Cathedral Church in Glendale Sunday to help make the day happen.

The other recipient of a car was a University of Arizona student whose parents served in the Air Force.

“So grateful, so grateful for Jay and everybody at Up By Their Bootstraps for helping me out and getting me a car I can get to and from school with. And I wouldn’t be able to finish my degree without it,” Rylee Garbine said.

According to Humphrey, Sunday marked the 43rd and 44th cars given away since the organization was founded three years ago.

“People have asked me many times do you do this for them or you. I do it for me. I do this for me, because I know what’s in my heart,” Humphrey said. “And I get more out of giving these vehicles to them than they will ever get.”

Visit Up By Their Bootstraps to learn how you can help. It also helps with home repairs.