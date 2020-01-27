CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police say a man died from his injuries after an officer-involved shooting and vehicle crash in Chandler on Monday morning.

A police officer and another person suffered injuries as well, the officer has minor injuries, police said.

The man who died was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not yet confirmed the gunshot was from the officer, but it is the belief as no weapons were recovered except the officer's.

In a briefing, police told reporters the officer and two others were all inside of a vehicle and the two people were on top of the officer.

A second officer arrived and pulled the officer out of the vehicle.

It's unclear how the officer got in the vehicle that had the two other people and whether that was before or after the crash.

Chandler police have not yet provided further information and it's unclear what led to the shooting or crash at this time.

The crash happened near Chandler Boulevard and the I-10.

Pictures from Sky 12 showed at least 17 police cars as well as multiple fire trucks and ambulances on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with us on 12News.com and the 12 News app as we learn more.

