'Big shoe to fill': Mesa family honors late father with fundraiser to buy football players shoes

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa family is continuing their father's legacy by merging his passions for football and helping others.

Tunufa'i Ta'ase, 55, died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Saturday, Sept. 2, leaving behind a wife, ten kids, 13 grandkids and an entire community who loved him.

"Blood makes us related, but love makes us family," Malaki Ta'ase said about his father's motto.

Tunufa'i Ta'ase played as a defensive end for the University of Utah on a full ride scholarship.

That's where he met and dated his wife, Laurie Ta'ase.

“Tunufa’i was a very big family man. Everything that he did, he loved, loved it very large and he loved his family," Laurie Ta'ase said.

Tunufa'i Ta'ase worked with the Valley's youth and served those who were less fortunate.

“It didn’t matter where he was, what he was doing, he was going to help who he needed to help, and even in his last days he went out serving," Tiana Vea Kaufusi, his daughter, said.

Tunufa'i Ta'ase passed his passion for football on to his sons. His eldest son plays on scholarship at Brigham Young University in Utah and another plays at Mountain View High School in Mesa.

“You could always pick him out in a crowd because he was going to cheer the loudest and support you and cheer you on to be successful and not only that, but have a great time as well," Laurie Ta'ase said.

As a longtime supporter of the Toros, Tunufa'i Ta'ase strived to ensure all players had a good pair of shoes to wear.

“He was willing to do whatever he needed to do, how small, how big, to reach those around him," Malia Ta'ase, his daughter, said.

That's why in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Mountain View High School football program.

“Such a big shoe to fill," Naomi Santos, his sister, said. "Hopefully, we can afford to give them shoes.”

The family is inviting the public to viewing services on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. in Mesa.

An online fundraiser was started to help the Ta'ase family pay for services and medical bills.

