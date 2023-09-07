PD: 1 in hospital after hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix, investigation underway

The crash happened in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix Thursday morning. City police are still searching for a suspect.

The man was struck just before 6 a.m. while walking on a neighborhood street near 35th Avenue and Bell Road, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle that hit him reportedly struck other vehicles in the area before crashing into a structure. Police said that multiple people in the car got out and then ran away on foot.

The investigation is still underway, and police have not disclosed the identities of anyone involved.

