PHOENIX — Authorities say a driver was not cited nor arrested after he struck a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy who was investigating a crash Wednesday night in Queen Creek.

According to MCSO, impairment and distraction are not being considered as factors in the case.

The deputy was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday night where he remained Thursday. MCSO said he is stable and on the road to recovery.

The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. on Chandler Heights Road just east of 188th Street, MCSO said.

According to Sheriff Paul Penzone the 54-year-old deputy, a 10-year veteran with the department, is in good spirits and surrounded by family and friends.

Sky 12: MCSO deputy hit and seriously injured while responding to a crash