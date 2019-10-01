QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A deputy was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle while the deputy was responding to a crash in Queen Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Chandler Heights Road is closed from Sossaman Road to Power Road, according to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

The deputy was hit one day after a Salt River police officer was hit and killed on Loop 101 during a traffic stop.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.