Massive pallet fire under control, damage spread to neighboring business

The owner of a Valley business that lost property in the fire said, "We’ll live through it."

PHOENIX — A massive pellet fire that ignited Thursday night has been contained.

More than 100 firefighters from across the Valley fought the fire that consumed ERS Pallets LLC and damaged a neighboring business near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The front office of Saguaro Steel Industries, a neighboring business, was also lost in the fire.

“Pretty devastating but, we’ll live through it; we’ll be fine,” said Tom Hobson, a project manager with Saguaro Steel. “Our computers are going to be a total loss and that’s mainly what we run our business on, as everybody else. Our server and all our personal computers, the desks, and so forth.”

Hobson tells 12News that fire is just a risk all business owners face.

“We just wondered when it was going to happen. There’s always the threat of fire no matter what business you’re in so, it finally came down,” Hobson said. “Pallet yards are always a threat of fire, as are reclamation yards, junk yards, that kind of stuff. So, it’s a risk.”

Firefighters had to navigate downed power lines and explosions Thursday night, while trying to save the businesses surrounding the pallet years, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

With the fire under control, fire investigators are now combing the scene, trying to piece together what caused the fire. Meanwhile, Hobson is just grateful there were no injuries.

“That’s the outstanding and amazing part: no one was here, nobody was hurt, we can deal with material things,” Hobson said. “So, we’re good.”