Firefighters battling massive pallet fire in west Phoenix

The fire broke out Thursday night near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — Firefighters are working to contain a massive pallet fire in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said more than 100 firefighters from four agencies are battling the third alarm blaze at a business near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Firefighters tell 12News that hazmat crews were called to the scene because of possible explosions coming from the business. Crews are using a defensive strategy called a "Big Water" operation to attack the flames from an elevated position.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Fire crews are working to determine what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

@PHXFire says crews were called around 8pm to business near 35th Ave and Lower Buckeye for what’s described as scrapyard/pallet fire.



Hazmat crews were called to scene because of possible explosions coming from business.



Live updates at @12News at 10#News #AZ #PHX #Fire pic.twitter.com/CrIRycqLqE — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) June 9, 2023

Firefighters are currently working a 3rd Alarm Pallet Fire near 35th Ave. & Lower Buckeye Rd, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eBSwKeZENY — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 9, 2023

