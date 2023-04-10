Valley trending toward all-time record number of evictions issued in one month

The all-time record of evictions in the Valley happened nearly two decades ago in August 2005 with 7,902.

PHOENIX — This year has been one for the record books: Record-breaking snowfall in the winter, record-breaking heat in the summer. But as the weather pivots between extremes, we're poised to break a more human record... The number of eviction notices served.

It’s a record no one wants to see broken. But as rent prices soar and tenants struggle to keep up, Maricopa County is nearing a new all-time monthly high.

Maricopa County courts released new eviction data on Wednesday. Last month, 7,809 evictions were issued. That’s the second-highest monthly number ever in county history.

A justice of the peace for the county who handles eviction cases expects there will be even more evictions in October.

Judge Anna Huberman believes that this will be the month we exceed our previous highest number of 7,902 set in August, 2005.

From what Huberman has seen in her courtroom, the main reason for the eviction notices being placed on thousands of doors is due to high rent and tenants falling behind on payments.

“I did have a gentleman tell me [Wednesday] that he was waiting to get his disability and it hadn’t been approved yet and was getting evicted," Huberman said.

The courts also disclosed which precincts were seeing the most evictions compared to other parts of the Valley. Here are the top five:

Manistee: 517 evictions Kyrene: 514 evictions Maryvale: 505 evictions Moon Valley: 481 evictions Encanto: 386 evictions

Joshua Brooks who lives in the Manistee precinct said he moved to Glendale from California to get away from the high cost of rent. However, over the past two years, he said his rent has gone up significantly.

“It’s gone up about ten or eleven percent," Brooks said.

Thomas Martinez who lives in the same area said his rent has also gone up about $300. Martinez said he's had to pick up additional shifts at work just to get by. Still, he's come close to not being able to pay.

"I have no free time and all of that just trying to live in my spot," Martinez said.

