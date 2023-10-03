Phoenix plans to appeal judge's order to clear out 'The Zone' homeless encampment

The city wouldn’t comment further on the lawsuit and has not revealed any plans to clear "The Zone" by the Nov. 4 deadline.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is planning to appeal a court order to clear out “The Zone” homeless encampment in the downtown area.

The judge’s ruling last month orders the city to clear out the encampment by Nov. 4.

The encampment, just blocks away from the State Capitol, still has about 500 people sleeping on the streets, according to a count last week.

This all stems from a lawsuit filed by property owners in the neighborhood last year, claiming the city wasn’t doing enough to keep conditions clean and safe.

Attorneys for the City of Phoenix asked the judge to pause his order to clear out the tents while they work on an appeal, but on Tuesday, the judge denied the city’s motion. In the motion ruling, the judge wrote the following:

THE COURT FINDS after balancing the hardships between: (1) Plaintiff property/business owners and residents; and (2) the City, it is clear to the Court that Plaintiffs face much greater hardship if the Court were to delay implementation of its ruling.

The city wouldn’t comment further on the lawsuit and has not revealed any plans to clear "The Zone" by the Nov. 4 deadline.

The city’s next scheduled deep cleaning in the encampment, which focuses on one block during each cleaning, is next week.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."