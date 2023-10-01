Shooting incident leads to pursuit, crash in Tempe

A shooting incident in Mesa led to a pursuit and crash involving the suspect, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital following an incident with Mesa police, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Mesa police officers were dispatched to a house near Dobson and Baseline roads for reports of a fight and a person with a gun. While officers were driving to the scene, multiple people called in to report that shots were fired and that the person who fired the shots left in a dark colored vehicle, police said.

Officers found the suspected vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle did not stop. Officers pursued the vehicle into Tempe, where it was involved in a single vehicle crash near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive, police said.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man who had been driving the vehicle, fled the scene.

The suspect ran along Baseline Road from McClintock Drive. Officers attempted to catch up to the suspect by driving the same direction, but the suspect then turned and ran toward the officers, police said.

One officer stopped and attempted to use a taser as the suspect ran past, but was unsuccessful, police said.

Another officer then hit the suspect with his patrol car, police said. According to police, the suspect reached for his waistband prior to the officer hitting him. The vehicle then collided with a tree.

The suspect was treated for injuries on scene and then transported to a hospital for further treatment. He is now in stable condition, police said.

When the suspect is released, he will be booked into jail and faces multiple felony charges, police said.

There were no injuries to officers or civilians involved in this incident, police said.

