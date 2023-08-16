Woman rescued off of 50-foot silo in Tempe

Firefighters were dispatched to Mission Foods on Wednesday to rescue a person on top of a tall silo for a heat-related incident.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe firefighters rescued a person stuck on top of a tall silo structure Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department was dispatched to Mission Foods near Guadalupe Road and Ash Avenue for reports of a person who was not able to get back down from the 50-foot silo. Initial reports suggested the person was experiencing a heat-related incident.

Sky12 footage shows the individual being strapped to a gurney and getting slowly lowered back to ground level with a fire ladder. The patient was then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

It's not yet clear why the individual was on top to the silo.

