FBI: 5 child victims of sex trafficking located in Valley, 32 people arrested

The FBI bureau in Phoenix announced Tuesday that several juvenile victims of sex trafficking have been identified in the Valley.

PHOENIX — An FBI-led national operation has resulted in the recovery of five juveniles in the Valley who are believed to be victims of sex trafficking.

The FBI Phoenix Bureau announced Tuesday that local agents had identified and located five minors in the Valley who had been sexually exploited. As a result of its investigation, the FBI said 31 people in the Valley were arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with minors and a suspected trafficker was taken into custody.

The names of the arrested subjects were not disclosed by the FBI.

The investigation was part of a national initiative called "Operation Cross Country," which focused on finding victims of sex trafficking. Officers from Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix were involved in the FBI's investigation.

Nationally, 126 people were arrested as suspects for sexual exploitation, 68 alleged traffickers were arrested, and 59 juvenile victims were located during the FBI's two-week operation in July.

"Operation Cross Country is just one facet of the Bureau's ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold offenders accountable," the federal agency wrote in a statement.

