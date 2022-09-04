Man killed by Gilbert police after attempting to break ex-girlfriend's restraining order

Police said the man posed a threat to officers when he was shot and killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man was shot and killed by Gilbert police officers Friday after officials said he attempted to contact an ex-girlfriend who had a restraining order on him.

The Gilbert Police Department said officers responded to The Flats at SanTan apartment complex when a woman called saying her ex-boyfriend was on the way over, even though she had a court-ordered Order of Protection against him.

Officials said the 27-year-old ex-boyfriend took off an ankle monitor he had from a previous, unrelated arrest while on his way to the apartment.

Officers were already at the apartment speaking with the women when the man approached. Police said an officer tried speaking with the man but he fled with a gun in his hand.

After searching around the complex, the Arizona Department of Public Safety air units found the man with the gun next to him.

Authorities said the Gilbert PD SWAT team tried negotiating with the man to surrender for three hours. Police said around 2 a.m., the man allegedly posed a threat to officers and was shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured.

Officials said officers' body cameras were on and an investigation is ongoing.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.