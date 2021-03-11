Man hospitalized after being shot and crashing into wall in central Phoenix

Officers found a man shot inside of a vehicle that was crashed into a wall near 13th Avenue and Madison Street.

PHOENIX — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot and crashing his vehicle early Saturday.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a traffic collision call around 3:45 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area of 13th Avenue and Madison Street, they found a vehicle that had veered off the road and crashed into a wall. The man inside the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police are investigating the scene to determine what led up to the shooting. Officials have not yet identified a suspect.

Up to Speed

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.