x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Man fatally struck by car in south Phoenix

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday on Baseline Road near 7th Avenue.

More Videos

PHOENIX — A man was fatally struck by a car in south Phoenix Friday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Baseline Road and 7th Avenue. Officers say the man was lying on the road when they arrived on the scene.

Officers learned that the driver was traveling west along Baseline Road when she collided with the man walking outside of a crosswalk west of 7th Avenue.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police say.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Police say no impairment is suspected.

The crash closed down the intersection for about four hours but has since been reopened.

Related Articles

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out