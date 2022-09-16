Man fatally struck by car in south Phoenix

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday on Baseline Road near 7th Avenue.

PHOENIX — A man was fatally struck by a car in south Phoenix Friday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Baseline Road and 7th Avenue. Officers say the man was lying on the road when they arrived on the scene.

Officers learned that the driver was traveling west along Baseline Road when she collided with the man walking outside of a crosswalk west of 7th Avenue.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police say.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Police say no impairment is suspected.

The crash closed down the intersection for about four hours but has since been reopened.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous