Phoenix police pursuit ends with arrest, 2 migrants turned over to ICE, and 2 babies found in vehicle

The driver of the car reportedly tried to run deputies off the road before the vehicle's tires were damaged by spike strips, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

PHOENIX — A car chase between a woman and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office ended with the woman being taken into custody, two migrants being turned over to ICE, and two young children being turned over to the Department of Child Safety (DCS), deputies said.

Deputies were originally pursuing a Dodge Charger early that was reported to be driving erratically on Interstate 10 early Friday morning when a grey Hyundai attempted to run deputy vehicles off the road, the office said. Deputies stopped pursuing the Charger and focused on the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai continued to try and hit other responding deputies before being stopped after running over spike strips around the intersection of 7th Street and Osborn Road, the office said.

Authorities arrested the woman on the scene and also found two immigrants lacking permanent legal status in the car, along with the driver's two children, deputies said. The children are reportedly 1 year old and 5 months old.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful flight, endangerment and child abuse, the sheriff's office said.

